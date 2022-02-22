sport, local-sport,

TAREE City captain-coach Trae Clark said rebuilding the club's depth will be important to the club enjoying a better year in the Group Three Rugby League season. The Bulls struggled in 2021 and were in last spot in first grade when the season came to a halt mid-August when the State went into lockdown. Taree won just one game and copped a few hammerings along the way. Clark said injuries, compounded by a lack of depth, was a major concern. "If we got any injuries to our top 13 we struggled big time,'' he said. "So that's something we've been working on.'' Clark will be assisted this season by Paul Northam, a former first grade and lower grade coach with the club. "Big Norm's got plenty of experience and he's bringing some new ideas into the club,'' Clark said. Prop Josh Northam has also been coaxed out of retirement and will give the Bulls more authority up front. Versatile Nathan Maher is a gain from Old Bar and Cark said there will be 'a couple more boys' coming to the Bulls. COVID was an early disrupter at training sessions. "Half the club got it,'' Clark said. "But we're starting to get the players back and the numbers have been good.'' The club is trying to arrange at least one trial, although Clark pointed out a lot of clubs aren't willing to travel in the current environment. "But we're hoping to get something in place in the next couple of weeks,'' he added. Clark had a nomadic first season as player-coach, moving from centre, to fullback, five-eighth and halfback at various times, usually to cover for injuries. However, he wants to play permanently in the centres this year. "That's my best spot,'' he said. The Bulls will play Forster-Tuncurry in the opening round of the season at Tuncurry on Saturday, April 23. Taree's first home game won't be until Sunday, May 15 when they will host Macleay Valley. Nine teams will contest this year's first grade competition.

