MidCoast Council is inviting the community to participate in the drafting of its first Aboriginal Action Plan by attending a pop-up during February and the start of March, or completing a survey online. Close to seven per cent of the region's residents identify as either Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, above the NSW regional average of 4.7 per cent. "We want to begin a conversation with Aboriginal communities in the MidCoast about what's important and how we can improve outcomes together across a range of every-day experiences," said MidCoast Council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell. More in the news: Recording of Jay Davis singing national anthem in Gathang played at Taree's Australia Day function "It's especially important to us to support strong and enduring local indigenous cultures." Mr De Szell said council is keen to find out how the priority areas identified by the State and Federal Government are relevant for the MidCoast. These priority areas are health and wellbeing, education training and employment, housing, safe communities and justice, inclusion and participation, and family and culture. "We'll also be talking to agencies who have programs in place to improve outcomes for Aboriginal people on the MidCoast, and finding out how we can work together to better deliver for our communities," said Mr De Szell. The pop-ups will be COVID-safe, with check-ins, sanitiser and social distancing in place. If you're not feeling well on the day, please don't attend. If you can't make a pop-up at any of the listed areas, head to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/aboriginal-action-plan and either complete a survey or share your thoughts on the 'ideas wall'. There's also an opportunity to participate in a focus group, if you'd like to provide more feedback. You can register to join a focus group on the above website link. Youth engagement workshops will also get underway in MidCoast public high schools in February. For any further information or to speak to MidCoast Council's Aboriginal community development officer, call Hannah on 7955 7851. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

