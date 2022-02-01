Business as usual to begin at next MidCoast Council meeting

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

MidCoast councillors will attend their first ordinary meeting since the election of the mayor and deputy mayor, on Wednesday, February 2. On the agenda is a notice of motion from Cr Epov that council undertake a performance review of council's general manager every six months with the first to be completed by March 30, 2022. Cr Dheera Smith also put forward a notice of motion that council investigate the possibility of a trial collection of food and organic waste from domestic and commercial sources. Also on the agenda is a report on the outcomes of the 12 month self-service delivery trial for Harrington Library. The report recommends that council adopt the model tested in trial on a permanent basis. Tenders for the Scone Road Landslip Rehabilitation for multiple sites from Copeland to the Barrington Tops State Forest will be considered at the meeting. Some of the other items included on the agenda are a report on water usage for the past year, and a report on development determinations made under delegated authority, including the approval of a $4,200,000 service centre at Coolongolook, and the approval of eight horticultural greenhouses and two sheds at Coolongolook. The meeting is being held at Yalawanyi Ganya, MidCoast Council's administration building in Taree South, at 2pm. Members of the meeting can attend however must register beforehand. The meeting will also be livestreamed. For more information visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Council/Council-Meetings/Meeting-Agendas-and-Minutes.

