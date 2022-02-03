community,

SIX new graduate registered nurses started this week working between Healthe Care's Mayo Private Hospital (Taree) and Forster Private Hospital, as part of the new-grad program. This is only the second year the nurse graduate program between the two hospitals has been run, but it has already proved to be successful, according to regional clinical nurse educator, Jody Quiring. It entails 12 months of on-site learning, but the goal is to encourage the graduates to stay on after the program. Read more: Mayo Private Hospital in Taree runs their first new graduate program for nurses "We hope that by putting them through the program, they will want to stay and work with us at Healthe Care. "That then gives them the opportunity to find their niche," Jody said. Jody said the idea of the program is to nurture, support and encourage the nurses to practise at a high standard and between the different specialties. "It is so important to have that support within that first year as it sets the foundation of their career. "The way the program works is to give them as much experience as we can, to support them and encourage them, which I think shapes the nurse they will be." Many of the nurses in the new graduate program are international, however some are from the area and around the country. Read more: One regional health district has taken to social media in a bid to attract nurses to its hospitals "The international grads are usually looking for somewhere to settle down, so I really hope they can find that either between Forster or the Mayo." Reinforcing the mission and values of the two hospitals is something that was emphasised to the nurses during their training. "The Mayo and Forster (hospitals) are very much community based, and our mission is quite unique. "We are really about serving our community and working with our community, so welcoming the graduates between the two is so important so they feel supported in learning and feel part of the Healthe Care community." The nurses had their orientation to the Mayo Private Hospital on Monday, January 31, and Forster Private Hospital on Tuesday, February 1. The new graduate program is funded through Healthe Care and the community support between the two hospitals. Nabeela Nayyareen will be working at Forster Private Hospital, starting in the rehabilitation ward and rotating to the acute ward. Nabeela is local to the Manning-Great Lakes and has been working in the aged care sector as an assistant in nursing prior to becoming registered. Rabina Sharma will also be working at Forster Private Hospital, starting in the acute ward and rotating to the rehabilitation ward. Rabina has moved from Western Australia where she was working as an assistant in nursing prior to her registration. Samantha Ogden will be working in theatre at Mayo and will rotate through the different areas within theatre. Samantha grew up in the Manning Great-Lakes. She has been working in the public sector as an assistant in nursing Danielle Adams will be working in Mayo starting in the mental health unit and rotating to the general ward. Danielle is from the Manning Great-Lakes and has also been working as an assistant in nursing prior to her registration. Rukesh Shrestha will be working in Mayo and rotating through medical, surgical and rehabilitation. Rukesh has been working at the Mayo as an endorsed enrolled nurse while he was completing his training and has transitioned into a registered nurse. Avantika Shakya will be working in theatre at Forster and will rotate through the different areas within theatre. Avantika is from Sydney, working as an assistant in nursing and is looking forward to settling into our area. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/9a74b86c-2c13-468d-b50a-df5cb57343ad.jpg/r0_26_1817_1053_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg