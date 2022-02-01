news, local-news,

Fundraising for a sleepbus in Taree for homeless men is slowly trundling along, with donations now at $15,400, which is still well short of the $100,000 needed to get a purpose built bus operational. People in the region had a chance to view a sleepbus in person, as one destined for Maroochy Neighbourhood Centre in Maroochydore, Queensland parked overnight at Yalawanya Ganya, the MidCoast Council administration centre in Taree, while on route to be delivered earlier in January. Related: Explainer: A look at a sleepbus for rough sleepers In talking about the need for the bus so homeless people could sleep safely, a spokesperson for the Maroochydore organisation who oversaw the fundraising for the bus talked of two homeless people, a man and a woman, who were murdered, and other homeless people dying as a result of preventable causes. Terry Stanton, founder of the Bed Inn Bus community organisation in Taree, said that these events could happen in Taree also, and made mention of the homeless man's camp outside of Centennial Park in Taree that was set alight by unknown persons before Christmas 2021. Terry said these events, in Queensland and Taree, demonstrated the great need for a sleepbus in Taree. Terry is calling on local philanthropists and business people to put their hands in their pockets and help the cause with significant donations. However, every cent counts and small donations are also, of course, gratefully accepted. You can donate to the Bed Inn Bus campaign online at www.sleepbus.org/fundraisers/manninghomelessactiongrouptaree. Donations to sleepbus are tax deductible as sleepbus is a registered charity.

