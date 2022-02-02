Photo gallery of the Biripi dancers performing at Taree's Australia Day concert
A gallery of photos Times photographer, Scott Calvin captured of the Biripi dancers performing at Taree's Australia Day concert held at the RiverStage on Wednesday.
The dancers were accompanied by Uncle Russell Saunders and Jeremy Saunders on the didgeridoo and clapping sticks.
The dancers performed on the same grounds they did just a month before for Biripi man Jay Davis' farewell.
Some members who performed are also part of the Chatham High Dancers, who were named Community Group of the Year, alongside Friends of the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
