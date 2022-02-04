community,

Lansdowne Football Club will hold a combined pre-season barbecue and registration day on Saturday, February 12 at 3pm at the Lansdowne Oval. Player registrations are now open at www.playfootball.com.au, search for Lansdowne Football Club. Lansdowne Football Club registration packages are now available via www.playfootball.com.au. Registrations must be completed (including payment in full) by February 28 to ensure teams can be nominated in early March. The club will accept New South Wales Active Kids vouchers. Senior training (men and women) commenced last week and will be held weekly now on every Wednesday at 6pm. Junior training will be advised subject to player registrations. Further information is available via email: lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au and on their Facebook page Lansdowne Lions FC. The Lansdowne Uniting Church members together with the congregation from Coopernook and Harrington will be celebrating their annual Harvest Thanksgiving Service at the Coopernook Church at 9.30am on Sunday, February 27. This will be followed at about 10.30am by the auction of goods. Reverend Claire Wright is to conduct the service and Mr Barry Chick is their special auctioneer. This is an event not to be missed. All welcome to go along and join in. Lansdowne Fishing club's next monthly outing is on this weekend, Saturday, February 5 and Sunday February 6 with weigh-in on the Sunday afternoon at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Target species will be catfish and tarwhine. New members are welcome. Membership is seniors $5 and juniors $2. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Bookmark our website Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Instagram: @manningrivertimes

