Parkinson's Support Group meetings resume in Taree

community,

The Taree Parkinson's support group meets on the first Friday of the month. at the Taree Presbyterian church hall, Albert St Taree, (across from the Catholic Church.) The next meeting of the group is on Friday, February 3 starting at 10am. All people with Parkinson's disease, their carer's, friends and supporters are welcome to the meetings. The group meets for morning tea with guest speakers on topics of interest, and informal discussion. February's speaker will be podiatrist Aaron Strickland from Mid Coast Podiatry. Please note that COVID-19 screening and social distancing applies. For more information contact the Parkinson's Nurse at Port Macquarie on 0428 088 756, or email Geoff Whale at gnrwhale@tpg.com.au or Annette Cleveland at clevos54@bigpond.net.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/4f586894-f66d-401f-a90d-8bd54fc265bf.jpg/r13_300_5748_3540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg