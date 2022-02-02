community,

Christmas lights raise funds for RFS Community spirit and a Christmas light extravaganza combined to give the Old Bar Rural Fire Brigade some much needed new equipment. After a few years of COVID restrictions and lockdowns, the residents of Albatross Way in Old Bar decided to put up some Christmas lights to help the community celebrate Christmas. As part of the activity, the residents decided to use the Christmas lights as a drawcard and conduct a community fund raising activity with the proceeds being donated to the Old Bar Rural Fire Brigade. The initial aim was to raise $1000, however, the concept quickly gained the support of the local community and eventually a sum of nearly $6500 was collected. It is true that fire fighting vehicles, equipment and basic personal protective equipment for RFS volunteers is funded by the RFS and the NSW government. However, there are other items that are required by the brigade to ensure that fire fighters are kept safe and that their working conditions are as hygienic and user friendly as possible. Fighting fires and participating in training activities can often be a dirty and grubby job. Up until now, the members of the Old Bar Rural Fire Brigade were forced to take their soiled uniforms home and wash them in their personal washing machines in order to keep them clean and hygienic. The money raised by the Albatross Way Christmas light extravaganza will be used by the brigade to purchase an extra heavy duty washing machine and an extra heavy duty dryer. These appliances will be installed at the Old Bar fire station and will be used specifically for washing and drying fire fighter's uniforms. The remaining money will be used to purchase a quantity of first responder multi-tools, PacFire helmet torches and specialist tools (Storz Spanners) required by fire fighters to connect hoses and fittings during fire related incidents and in training. On Monday January 24, the members of the Old Bar Brigade hosted a barbecue for the residents of Albatross way. During the barbecue the funds and appliances were presented to the brigade. The members of the Old Bar Rural Fire Brigade would like to thank all of the local businesses, community members and residents that contributed during the fund raising activity. Additionally, the brigade would like to give a very special thank you and a huge shout out to the residents of Albatross Way and everyone that was involved in the fundraising for their outstanding community spirit and the huge amount of support that they have provided for our brigade. As a community we are all so much stronger when we stand together. AGM for RSL coming up The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch annual general meeting is on Thursday, February 18 at 6.45pm at the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Old Bar. Election of office bearers will take place and a regular monthly meeting will also be held. It is important for members to attend and show support for the executive. Barwalla starts next Monday Barwalla is the RSL Day Club for the Old Bar area and resumes for 2022 next Monday ,February 7. It supports older people in the community with social activities every Monday. They meet for quizzes, games and sometimes entertainment. Occasionally they are treated to a bus trip to a nearby town for lunch. Morning tea and lunch are provided and those wishing to, can be picked up from their homes by bus and delivered back home in the afternoon. Transport is walker and wheelchair friendly. They meet at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall. Although Barwalla is sponsored by DVA and the Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch, participation is open to all and there is no requirement to be a veteran or the partner of a veteran. So why not join in and have some fun. Contact 0481 344 661 for more information. Book now for Valley Shoppers Care'N'go next Valley Shoppers' bus trip is to Forster on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Clients must be registered with My Aged Care to be eligible. Contact Care'N'go on 6554-5447 to book your seat. This is always a happy enjoyable outing so why not book your seat and join the throng.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/cc45aae5-7ce2-4bda-ac1c-015ced4bad42.jpg/r2_0_1912_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg