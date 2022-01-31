newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Contractors were hoping to reopen the road by the beginning of the new school term, however, works have been delayed due to wet weather and additional work to remove unsuitable pavement foundation material and replacement of the drainage infrastructure. The road is closed to through traffic from St Vincent Street to Gipps Street, with the closure expected to end on Friday, February 11, weather permitting. Read more: Major upgrade for Cowper Street Taree Schools have been advised of alternate pick-up and drop-off zones. Access to St Clare's High School and Chatham Primary School are impacted. "Our contractors will continue to carry out day and night work to ensure the road can be reopened as soon as possible," said MidCoast Council's manager projects and engineering acting, Peter Gesling. "In the meantime, we will stay in close contact with local residents to keep them updated on the progress of the project - we thank everyone for their ongoing patience." Motorists can listen to 2RE radio for regular updates on the six-month project. Once completed later in the year, teams will have reconstructed 735 metres of road including kerb and gutter replacement, expansion of the existing stormwater drainage network and drainage structures, stabilised road pavement, asphalt surface, concrete works and turfing. This project is being delivered through funding from the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads Program and MidCoast Council's General Funds. For more information on the project, and on work being done across the MidCoast road network, visit midcoast.nsw.gov.au/roads

