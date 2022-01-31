Woman passenger dies in accident on trail in Kiwarrak forest
A woman has died following an accident on a trail in the Kiwarrak forest area south of Taree.
The woman was a passenger in a Jeep vehicle when it slid down a steep incline on its roof on the trail off Smiths Road, Kiwarrak.
Emergency services were called to the trail at about 4.30pm Saturday, January 29. The 31-year-old female passenger was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, died at the scene.
The driver - a 27-year-old man - was uninjured and taken to Manning Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to Manning-Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
The vehicle has been seized and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
