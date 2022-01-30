news, local-news,

Jorja Holborrow, 15, put in an early claim for a starting spot in Mid Coast first grade team with a strong effort in difficult conditions in a trial against Herald Women's Premier League football side Adamstown at the Taree Zone Field. Coach Mick Grass confirmed that Holborrow is in his plans for the upcoming season. "Jorja played some first grade last year and if she's prepared to put in the required effort, there's no reason why she won't be there this season,'' Grass said. Grass said the game was more of a training run than a full throttle trial. "We had 10 of our squad of 25 out because of COVID or COVID-related issues,'' he said. "We started alright and held our own pretty well for a while. But we did fade as the game went on.'' However, said there were some positives to come out of the match. Apart from Holborrow Kirrilee Hughes and Asha Paff were impressive. Mid Coast have only just resumed training and sessions have been disrupted due to COVID. The Middies will play the Jets Academy on Sunday at Bulahdelah. This will be in all grades. "This will be a great experience for our younger players. It'll give them some idea of the level they'll have to reach if they hope to make the Jets Academy,'' Grass said. Games will start at 9am with first grade underway from 5pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/a964265c-d3d5-41f4-a7d2-c4313d041d95.JPG/r0_107_2099_1293_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg