sport, local-sport,

LOCAL gelding Imatruestar ($2.70 to $1.70) earned a crack at the $150,000 Newhaven Park Mid North Coast heat of the Country Championships at Taree on February 20 in overcoming a horror start to win at Manning Valley Race Club's meeting at Taree on Friday. Apprentice jockey Jackson Searle didn't panic, took the shortest way home along the rails, to snatch victory by a half-length for first-time trainer Grant Jobson in the Tony Ball Racing Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1007m in a stunning 58.07s. "Tough horse, tough win...things opened up for Jackson at the right time," Jobson said. "Nothing worries him, even when my horse shifted out and in at the finish . "Jackson said he was happy with the run...he gave the horse a dig up, he was comfortable.. and let down good. "Imatruestar drifting out showed he is still a baby learning. "He is waiting for the penny to drop." Jobson said his three-year-old ate up well and is the "best I have seen him pull up." Imatruestar also won over 1006m at Grafton on August 30, but Jobson believes 1400m is not a concern and is pondering whether his galloper has another start before the heat over 1400m. Disappointment of the race was Taree trainer Ball's gelding Adamdeeant ($5) which was trapped wide in the early speed battle and wilted to ninth, beaten 11.57 lengths and probably showing the effects of tough recent racing. Searle, along with jockey Amelia Denby and trainer Kris Lees had memorable winning doubles on the track upgraded from soft 5 to good after the first race. Searle gave Rosehill trainer Gary Moore his first Taree winner when they combined to score by a length with three-year-old Casan Geal ($15) in the Iron Horse Global Maiden Handicap over 1007m. Moore had an early scratching and the win came at the gelding's fourth start. RELTED: Trainer Terry Evans has two hopefuls for Country Championship qualifier Denby kicked off her first win with five-year-old mare Bay Of Kotor ($10) which scored by a head for Newcastle trainer Damien Smith after leading all the way in the Longreefpool@gmail.com Maiden Plate over 1312m. "She has been unlucky but today we made our luck around the fence," she said. Denby also took advantage of three-year-old gelding I Want One's ($3.90) pace to lead most of the way for a 4.5 lengths win for Newcastle trainer Lees in the Kennards Hire Taree Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1614m, the trainer also having second with Mauricently ($2.05) in the race. Lees and jockey Aaron Bullock also combined to score by 2.5 lengths with Elected (IRE,$3.90) in the Manning Hotel Class 1 Handicap over 1412m. Bullock said Elected "showed dash today and will win more races." Four-year-old gelding Finnman ($10), trained at Wyong by Wayne Seelin and ridden by Port Macquarie jockey Ben Looker, was always in the first three to score by 2.2 lengths in the Tabcorp Class 1 & Maiden Plate over 2018m. Seelin said his charge was now "putting it all together and has a future." The Wyong combination of trainer Jeff Englebrecht and jockey Patrick Scorse only needed one starter for a length win with four-year-old gelding Double Award ($10) in the Glass 24/7 Taree Maiden Handicap over 1614m. Visiting trainers finished the meeting with seven of the eight winners when Wyong trainer Kristen Buchanan and jockey Mikayla Weir combined with four-year-old mare Alexeveva ($6.50) for a head win in the Manning River Steel Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1312m. Racing at Taree returns on February 11 before the big Country Championships meeting on February 20.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/83c84010-709e-4f3a-8b5e-b1c34f8d55c4.JPG/r6_53_2376_1392_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg