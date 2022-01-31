Manning Made Artisan Fair now double the days

community,

Due to popular demand this year's Manning Made Artisan Fair will be held over two days, April 30 and May 1. This will be the fourth time this event will be held, showcasing the many and varied creative works of residents of the Manning. Many of the region's artisans have participated in this wonderful fair on previous occasions and this year they are keen to demonstrate their expertise in a range of arts and crafts. Not only will you find stunning articles to purchase but you will also find live entertainment which can be enjoyed while sitting, sampling a range of food and drink. The Gymaroos will be there again as well as other entertainers who will fill the auditorium with their very own "Sound of Music". Manning Made was conceived and is organised by Wingham Spinners and Craft Group and is an event designed to bring to the Manning the enormous talent and high standard of local artists and crafts people. All items are made in the Manning or local environs and are carefully curated for originality and quality. Due to increased availability of space any local artist or artisan is welcome to apply to be part of this exciting event. Our area is growing at an accelerating pace and we would love to include new innovative talent. If you would like to apply to participate in this event please contact, Vivienne Scott at viviennescott51@gmail.com. The Artisans Fair will be held at the PCYC, Wingham Road Taree from 10am-3pm.

