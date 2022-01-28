Acknowledging the positives

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Australia Day has been the subject of much debate over the years - some are for it, some against it. Australia Day honours have also attracted their share of criticism. Questions have been raised about the allocation of the awards, and in particular the suitability of some recipients. But as I look to the majority of those who have received awards over the years I see a bright light amid the ongoing controversy. One of the key features of Australia Day is the annual recognition of some wonderful people and their contributions to their community and country. Acknowledgement of such service to the community, compassion and leadership for a cause, and inspiration to others, is worth celebrating any day. In 2022 the Australian of the Year was seven-time Australian Open champion Dylan Alcott. This is a man who has vowed to use his title to improve the lives of people living with disabilities. He is a man who inspires others to reach for their dreams and believe in their abilities, not their disabilities. Long-serving St John Ambulance volunteer Valmai Dempsey from the ACT was awarded the 2022 Senior Australian of the Year gong. She was recognised for dedicating more than 50 years to the service and most recently her efforts responding to the Black Summer bushfires and COVID-19 pandemic. Ms Dempsey also started Project Survival more than three decades ago. The initiative teaches people with addiction issues to help others who overdose. A young Sydney doctor who founded a mobile medical service to help the homeless secured the honour of the 2022 Young Australian of the Year. Daniel Nour, 26, from Sydney's Royal North Shore Hospital established Street Side Medics in August 2020 a service which has since helped 300 patients, with four clinics across NSW supported by 250 volunteers. Closer to home selfless commitment to the community resulted in a variety of special honours being awarded. These included Manning Point resident Grahame 'Jock' Martin being named Taree's Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year, Hailey Trudgeon. Jock (pictured above) was nominated for his work in coordinating the response during the during the escalating flood crisis in March 2021 while also ensuring all residents on Manning Point were catered for during that harrowing time. Hailey Trudgeon was nominated for her work with the Old Bar Early Learning Centre in coordinating the compilation of the children's and families' stories of their experiences during the bush fires in 2019. Three Manning residents were also recognised in the Australia Days Honours List: Dr Peter Braude and Ted Hill with Order of Australia Medals (OAM) and David O'Donnell with an Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM) in 2022. While the discussion about Australia Day will, no doubt, continue for years to come, highlighting the selfless hard work and inspiring contributions of so many wonderful people is a positive take away. These people make me feel proud to be an Australian. Stay safe, Jackie Meyers Editor (Manning River Times editor Toni Bell is currently on leave)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/dcad6388-578a-4881-a91f-a1982cfd2ed0.jpg/r2_53_1012_623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg