Chance for local school leavers to unlock their future at TAFE NSW info sessions

news, local-news,

Local school leavers are being encouraged to explore their vocational education options at TAFE NSW Great Lakes and Taree Information Sessions this February. Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead MP said with students having received their HSC results, now is the perfect time for young people to attend a TAFE NSW information session. "Local students can learn all about what's on offer at TAFE NSW Great Lakes and Taree through virtual and on-site information sessions about exciting course areas such as Early Childhood Education and Care, Business, and Animal Care," Mr Bromhead said. "Choosing TAFE NSW is an obvious choice for school leavers who want courses that are relevant, up-to-date and focused on job readiness, so they have the skills to meet employer and industry needs." Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the information sessions will provide prospective students with an invaluable opportunity to explore the innovative range of course options at TAFE NSW. "TAFE NSW students are in high demand because of the quality of their education and ability to hit the ground running with the job-ready skills that employers are looking for," Mr Henskens said. "There has never been a better time to study at TAFE, with the NSW government funding a range of fee-free courses and training programs to help people get the skills they need for the jobs they want." To register for an information session visit www.tafensw.edu.au/information-sessions.

