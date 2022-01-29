Welcome to the world, Ashleigh Frances

community,

Congratulations to Daniel Clifton and Kate Phair on the birth of their second child. Daughter Ashleigh Frances Clifton was born at Manning Base Hospital on January 8. She weighed 3.83 kilograms. Proud grandparents are Joanne Mohr and William Merritt of Tuncurry, and Lesley and Peter Clifton of Failford. Great grandparents are Leonard Mohr of Tuncurry and Valma Davies of Tuncurry. The Manning River Times invites new parents to celebrate the birth of their baby with a free announcement in the print edition of the newspaper as well as online. Forms are available in the hospital pack as well as through our office, which is located at 19-223 Victoria Street, Taree, opposite the memorial clock in Fotheringham Park. You can book a photo with our photographer Scott Calvin by phoning the office on 6552 1988, or, alternatively, email the details and your photo to toni.bell@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

