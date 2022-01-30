community,

Nearly every morning, Taree local Zeng Jian Xin rides his bike along the Manning River looking for trolleys that have made their way into our waterways that he can remove. When he spots one, Zeng Jian Xin uses a tool he invented from a fishing rod and a hook to pull out the trolley from the river, clean it up, and return it back to the supermarket. His extraordinary efforts haven't gone unnoticed. He was nominated for the Mid Coast Community Achiever of the Year in the Taree Australia Day Awards, and attended the ceremony at the riverbank on Wednesday. Read more: Photo gallery Scott Calvin snapped at Taree's Australia Day celebrations The Zeng family moved to Taree more than 10 years ago. Originally from China, Zeng Jian Xin does not speak English. However, his daughter Chenxi Zeng and grandson Tristan expressed how they feel him being nominated. "I am very proud of my father. The nomination was a big surprise to us," said Chenxi Zeng. "My father wanted to do something to support the community and protect the environment. And the Manning River is such a beautiful river and we really need to keep it clean." Tristan, who is a student at Taree's St Josephs Primary School, said he and his siblings will usually join their grandfather on the bike rides on the riverbank. Taree local Bill Dennis took out the Community Achiever of the Year. Read more: Bill Dennis named Community Achiever of the Year Other awards:

