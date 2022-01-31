NSW Rural Fire Service takes out blood donation challenge

community,

NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has taken out top spot in the 2021 Lifeblood teams blood donation challenge, helping to save 765 lives through blood donation over the past 12 months. Last year's challenge was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but still saw blood donation teams across Taree give 2538 bags of blood, or around 57 per cent of the blood supply needed in Taree. Lifeblood's teams program unites organisations and groups together to achieve 25 per cent of the annual blood donations needed by Australians, and includes local organisations such as MidCoast Council, Wingham High School, Club Taree and NSW Ambulance. NSW RFS spokesperson Guy Duckworth said he was proud of his team for makingvsuch a significant difference to the lives of Australian patients. "We're proud to support our community through vital blood donations, and participating in this challenge is just one way we can support those who need us most, and we are thrilled to take out the win," he said. "We look forward to donating blood again in 2022, and encourage all local teams to get on board." Lifeblood spokesperson Brian Bruce thanked the teams and the donors for their support. "The need for blood is constant in Australia, with Lifeblood needing to collect 33,000 donations a week to ensure some of the most vulnerable patients in Australia get the treatment they need," "It only takes around an hour to donate blood and that donation helps save lives." Blood and blood products are used to treat a number of people, including cancer patients, people suffering from blood disorders, patients undergoing surgery, trauma victims and new mums and bubs. Any business or group can donate as part of Lifeblood Teams. Donations are tracked online, allowing groups to track how many lives they have saved. To donate blood contact 13 14 95 or visit www.lifeblood.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/eaa71ae7-8506-4ea9-a535-69937b57cc25.png/r68_0_1130_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg