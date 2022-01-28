A timely warning for Craig Martin

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TO borrow from Charles Dickens, last week proved to be the best of times and the worst of times for brothers Grahame and Craig Martin. Grahame, or Jock as he is better known, was named the Manning's Australia Day citizen of the year for his heroic deeds in the Manning Point area in the wake of last March's floods. He spoke emotionally in his acceptance speech at the presentation held at the RiverStage in Taree. Jock's still traumatised by memories of those dramatic weeks. RELATED: The story of Manning Point's flood hero Jock Martin However that wasn't the only reason for the emotion. The previous day his elder brother, Craig, who lives at Wingham, had a heart attack. Under normal circumstances Craig would have been in the crowd for the Australia Day function to see his brother honoured. Instead he was in intensive care at Manning Base Hospital. "I worked on Monday night and got home at 6.30 on Tuesday morning,'' Craig recalled. "A bit after seven I started to feel a bit tight in the chest. I get a bit of reflux so I was going to have a panadol and lie down. But this started to feel a bit different.'' So Craig made hasty arrangements to get to hospital. Here tests revealed he'd had a heart attack. "I was told I had what they described as a minor blockage,'' Craig continued. He'll be heading to Newcastle this week for surgery and he's confident he'll be up and about in a month or so. He'll promises to be back to his best by the time the Group Three rugby league season kicks off in April. However, Craig said it's a timely warning. "If you feel that something is not right, go straight to hospital,'' he said. "Don't muck around with these things. You may not get a second chance.'' Craig is 59. His dad, Johnny, the Manning's only test cricketer, died of a heart attack in 1992 when he was 60. Johnny had a history of heart problems. RELATED: Jock Martin named citizen of the year As such Craig's made changes to his at times hectic lifestyle in recent years, but he added there'll be further modifications. "In November 2020 I weighed 107kgs. By last November I was down to 96.5,'' he said. However, Craig admits the good life at the Melbourne Cup Carnival followed by Christmas got the better of him. "I put on 5kgs,'' he said. He described the care he received at Manning Base as 'unbelievable.' "This staff here - some of them are working 15 to 18 hour shifts in ICU - but they're just incredible,'' he said. "But the worst part is that I missed seeing Jock get his award ... I'm just so proud of what he did," he said. Wingham Tigers league club were also in the running for the community group of the year and Craig was going to be their representative at the presentation. Craig describes himself as 'lucky.' "If there's such a thing as a minor heart attack, then that's what I had,'' he said. "But it's a wakeup call. I'm going to learn from that.''

