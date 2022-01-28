news, local-news,

Eligible seniors can now apply for the 2022 NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card, which will see them receive $250 to help with everyday travel costs. Eligible applicants will receive a $250 pre-paid Visa card that can be used for fuel, taxis, pre-booked NSW TrainLink Regional trains and coaches as well as select community transport services. "This card is great news for regional seniors and another way we are injecting money into the bush with the benefit flowing for fuel stations, taxi drivers and local economies," Mr Layzell said. The card ensures seniors in rural, regional and remote areas of the state are able to offset some of their costs for getting to the shops, to medical appointments, staying connected locally and with friends and family living in other parts of the state. The card helps ease the burden of travel costs for eligible seniors in regional, rural and remote areas of NSW, making it easier and more affordable for them to travel. In addition to the existing criteria, seniors can apply for a travel card if they have reached the Age Pension age and are receiving either a Disability Support Pension or Carer Payment from Services Australia. Applications for the 2022 NSW Regional Seniors Travel Card are open now until late November. Eligible participants will also be able to apply for a 2023 Regional Seniors Travel Card in early next year, meaning more ongoing financial support for essential travel costs. The 2022 cards are contactless, making payments safer and easier for card holders, and are made from 85.5 per cent recycled plastic. With the latest COVID-19 health advice, seniors are strongly advised to apply online or call 13 77 88 rather than visit a service centre. More information can be found at www.service.nsw.gov.au/regionalseniorstravel.

