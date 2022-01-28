sport, local-sport,

OUTSIDE fishing has picked up now that the sea has calmed. Good catches of snapper have been made on the northern grounds and the Fish Aggregating Device (FAD) has plenty of mahi mahi of a decent size taking live baits. A few bonito have also been boated by fishing trolled lures. A 2kg tailor was caught from Crowdy beach during the week. There are plenty of smaller fish taking bait and lures. The estuary is clearing slowly and on high tide the water is blue, but there is still some dirty water to come down the river. Flathead are om the bite in the lower parts of the river on bait and soft plastic lures. Live yabbies are taking a lot of fish. Bream are best fished up-river around the oyster racks and weed beds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/249e8d1f-dbab-46f7-88fd-5203e45a375a.jpg/r0_378_912_893_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg