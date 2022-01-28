Burrell Creek bingo raising money for community hall

community,

The Burrell Creek community invites all comers to 'Bingo at Burrell Creek Hall' on Tuesday, February 1. Billed as a 'fabulous fun-filled family night out', each month there are $145 worth of prizes to be won, excluding the least-called numbers cash bonanza and an opportunity to win chocolates. Cost is $10 for 20 games with supper provided by the players and an opportunity to catch up with friends. The hall opens at 6.45pm for a 7pm start. Burrell Creek community hall is on The Bucketts Way, Burrell Creek. All funds raised from the event go towards the upkeep of the hall.

