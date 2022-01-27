Mid Coast's Class of 2021 HSC high achievers
The year 12 Class of 2021 in schools across NSW have had an undeniably challenging couple of years with the COVID pandemic and resulting lockdowns, and learning from home, interrupting what are their most important two years of senior high school studies.
However, the resilience and dedication of our young people has shone through, evidenced by the list of HSC high achievers in our district.
The Mid Coast region had two students make the All Round Achievers Merit List. To make this list students must have reached the highest band possible for at least 10 units of study.
WenYuan LimSchneider of St Clare's High School Taree made the All-round Achievers Merit List with an ATAR of 99.25 (out of a possible 99.95), making WenYuan the highest ATAR scorer on the Mid Coast.
Great Lakes College Senior Campus student, Matthew Delahunty also made the All Round Achievers list and received an ATAR of 98.65.
Top Achievers are students who have achieved one of the top places and a result in the highest band possible in one or more HSC courses. Luke Maher of Great Lakes College Senior Campus was the region's only Top Achiever, receiving his place for his marks in English Extension 2.
The following students made the Distinguished Achievers list for achieving marks in the highest band in one or more courses. (Listed by school and surname in alphabetical order.)
Gloucester High School
- Battans, Makayla - food technology
- Channon, Danielle - food technology
- Fitzgerald, Raleigh - food technology, hospitality examination
- McDonald, Keira - food technology
Great Lakes College Senior Campus
- Agar, Rebecca - mathematics standard 2
- Andrew, Zara - drama, English extension 1, English extension 2
- Atkinson, Grace - biology, English advanced, English extension 1, mathematics extension 1, mathematics advanced. (Grace received an ATAR of 99).
- Axisa, Jasmine - biology, earth and environmental science, industrial technology
- Carroll, Finn - construction examination
- Dalton, Evie - design and technology
- Delahunty, Matthew - chemistry, mathematics extension 1, mathematics extension 2, music, physics
- Dillon, Charlotte - design and technology
- Gan Hunt, Tashi - music 1
- Gottstein, Fiona - mathematics extension 1, physics
- Greatbatch Murphy, Bodie - drama, English advanced, English extension 1, modern history, society and culture
- Green, Kristy - chemistry, earth and environmental science, mathematics extension 2
- Johnston, Tyson - English advanced, legal studies, modern history
- Maher, Luke - English advanced, English extension 1, English extension 2, history extension, French beginners
- Panos, Byron - mathematics extension 1, physics
- Pickering, Otto - mathematics standard 2
- Piper, Noah - industrial technology, mathematics standard 2
- Robertson, Angus - construction examination
- Reidman, Oscar - engineering studies, mathematics advanced
St Clare's High School Taree
- Gao, Morgan - drama
- Guthridge, Patrick - physics, studies of religion II
- LimSchneider, WenYuan - chemistry, mathematics extension 1, mathematics extension 2, physics, studies of religion II
- Mau, Miracle - music 1
- O'Connell, Finlay - Japanese continuers
Taree Christian College
- Ashton, Emma - PDHPE
- Brewer, Daniel - music 1
- Connon, Lucy - food technology, PDHPE
- Hickey, Jessica - music 1
- Worth, Charlotte - music 1
Taree High School
- Delaney, Hayden - PDHPE
- Jayarathna, Dinara - business studies
- Kelleher, Amber - drama, English extension 1, PDHPE
Schools not listed did not have students in the merit lists.