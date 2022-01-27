newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The year 12 Class of 2021 in schools across NSW have had an undeniably challenging couple of years with the COVID pandemic and resulting lockdowns, and learning from home, interrupting what are their most important two years of senior high school studies. However, the resilience and dedication of our young people has shone through, evidenced by the list of HSC high achievers in our district. The Mid Coast region had two students make the All Round Achievers Merit List. To make this list students must have reached the highest band possible for at least 10 units of study. WenYuan LimSchneider of St Clare's High School Taree made the All-round Achievers Merit List with an ATAR of 99.25 (out of a possible 99.95), making WenYuan the highest ATAR scorer on the Mid Coast. Great Lakes College Senior Campus student, Matthew Delahunty also made the All Round Achievers list and received an ATAR of 98.65. Top Achievers are students who have achieved one of the top places and a result in the highest band possible in one or more HSC courses. Luke Maher of Great Lakes College Senior Campus was the region's only Top Achiever, receiving his place for his marks in English Extension 2. The following students made the Distinguished Achievers list for achieving marks in the highest band in one or more courses. (Listed by school and surname in alphabetical order.) Gloucester High School Great Lakes College Senior Campus St Clare's High School Taree Taree Christian College Taree High School Schools not listed did not have students in the merit lists.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/85b8a1d9-b874-40f9-904f-8d02bae10186.jpg/r0_104_4032_2382_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg