Fireworks could be an annual finale to Taree's Australia Day celebrations

FIREWORKS could provide the annual finale to Taree's Australia Day celebrations. This will be discussed when the organising committee meets soon to debrief and discuss plans for 2023. This year a fireworks display was added to the program and was the spectacular conclusion to a concert held at the RiverStage in Taree on Wednesday evening. The Combined Service Clubs of Taree again organised the award ceremony held at the RiverStage on Wednesday morning and the concert that evening. However, the committee had to raise $12,000 to stage the fireworks as this wasn't covered by funding available from the National Australia Day Council "We would like to have the fireworks display every year, it will just depend on the support from local businesses and the community,'' organising committee chairwoman Rhonda Futterleib explained. "We had a lot of people throwing money in a bucket at the concert to help us start the fundraising for next year." Mrs Futterleib described the two-function event as 'a great success,' adding that a crowd of around 750 attended the evening concert, which was pleasing and probably above expectations. Performers at the concert were all local with newly-elected MidCoast councillor, Jeremy Miller, the compere. "I thought it was the most amazing day we have had in Taree in a long time,'' Mrs Futterleib said. "The feedback we received from people leaving the concert was incredible. The combination of the community coming together with our Indigenous community, and holding the citizenship ceremony at the same time as the major awards, really was a full celebration of our area.'' She added that the RiverStage will continue to be the focal point of Taree's Australia Day celebrations after the decision was made leading into 2020 to return to the riverbank. More than 10 years ago the previous organisers, Greater Taree City Council, took the function indoors, first to the Manning Entertainment Centre and then Club Taree. Award winners:

