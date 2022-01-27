sport, local-sport,

TUNCURRY trainer Terry Evans could have two gallopers ready for the $150,000 qualifying heat (first and second assured for final) at Manning Valley Race Club's Showcase TAB meeting on Sunday, February 20. His four-year-old mare Par Avion has won four of its 10 starts and recently won a barrier trial as it resumes racing, probably at Newcastle next week. It is bound to get a start in the heat and could be joined by four-year-old mare Robarge (NZ) which won by two lengths when ridden by Jeff Kehoe over 1000m at Tuncurry on January 15. The mare has also had four placings in only five starts and has prizemoney of $20,395. The Highly Recommended--Crochet mare in being imported from New Zealand has about 20 owners and all up cost about $80,000. "She will get 1400m easily as she is a strong mare. "In all five starts she has had to contend with outside barriers and has had to go forward in her races. "I would love to see her get a decent barrier so that she can take a sit and then show how good she is," Evans said.

