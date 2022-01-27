sport, local-sport,

LEADING Taree trainer Tony Ball may have plenty of hometown opposition as he tries to make it three wins in a row for gelding Adamdeeant at the Bushland Drive Racecourse, T ree, in a race named in his honour at Manning Valley Race Club's meeting on Friday. His five-year-old won two races at the track on December 19 and January 3 before going to Gosford where the gelding, as stewards reported;-"when passing the 800m mark Adamdeeant attempted to jump a section of the track and became unbalanced", being beaten 4.75 lengths after starting from barrier 12 on January 14. His spirited opposition in the Tony Ball Racing Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1007m could come from three-year-old gelding Imatruestar and last start winner six-year-old gelding Flash Palace, both trained on the track. Imatruestar, trained by Grant Johnson, was heavily backed to start favourite when 1.28 lengths second behind Adamdeeant at Taree on January 3 and is being aimed towards the $150,000 heat of the Newhaven Park Country Championships at Taree on February 20. Whereas Flash Palace, trained by Jim Louizos, scored easily at Port Macquarie last week with the addition of blinkers which have been retained for Taree. Ball has again booked boom local apprentice jockey Madeline Owen for Adamdeeant which "has pulled up really well after Gosford." "It was a good run under the circumstances and he has been a good money spinner for us after being bought in Queensland. "He is one of the fastest horses I have raced." Adamdeeant carried 59kgs with Owen taking a two kilo claim when winning at Taree last time and meets Imatruestar worse off at the weights. "I thought we would win at Taree but he drew badly,travelled seven-wide and had to put up with the rain," Johnson said of Imatruestar. "His placings have been to good horses and he hasn't quite clicked yet. "He is a push button horse and would be suited to the championships and the 1400m if we can get him there," he said. Louizos thought his gelding's win over Red Cupcake, from the provincial stable of in-form Kristen Buchanan, at Port was excellent form. "The horse has won three for us and I have kept him fresh for Taree with the blinkers on." Mikayla Weir rode Flash Palace at Port but for Taree he has engaged local apprentice jockey Georgina McDonnell who rides the gelding in trackwork but wasn't available at Port due to COVID restrictions. "She claims 1.5kgs which will help." The field is full of speedsters and luck at the start will play a big role in a race which will see them "fly", Adamdeeant showing his speed at his first win at Taree on December 19 with a record 56.75. Ball also has a possible winner in six-year-old Senatorial in the Kennards Hire Taree Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1614m. The trainer said its fifth last start at Taree was full of merit as the gelding was a victim of circumstances in being held up for a run at a vital stage. "He has won at Taree with the rail out,as it is this time, with Aaron Bullock aboard but this time Cejay Graham (apprentice who rode two winners at Port last week) has the ride. "Senatorial has won three at the track so he knows his way around,"Ball said. He also believes that two first starters, three-year-old filly Brienno Belle, owned by his sister,Gai,and father,Peter,and three-year-old gelding Strobing ,formerly with Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott at Royal Randwick,should go well. DOUG RYAN'S SELECTIONS: RACE 1:OAKFIELD PINTO 1,UNDER THE PUMP 2,PIPPEN 3. RACE 2:YES YOU THINK 1, TALONS 2, LITTLE JILL3. RACE 3: MAURICENTLY 1; SAWTELL 2, I WANT ONE 3. RACE 4: ADAMDEEANT 1, IMATRUESTAR 2, FLASH PALACE 3. RACE 5: ELECTED 1, JUTLAND 2, MILITARY STAR 3. RACE 6: CIAO BICKY 1, MR CHEEKY 2, MR EIGHTY EIGHT 3. RACE 7: TYPHOON AMBER 1, BRAIDS 2, BRIENNO 2, SIR RAVENELLI 3. RACE 8: REGGIE'S BOY 1, PAD THAI 2, ALEXEVEVA 3.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/f31181e2-e246-4042-8bff-1816c6de9a32.JPG/r4_98_1861_1147_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg