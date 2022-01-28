sport, local-sport,

TAREE United play their first game in the Manning tier 1 cricket season at their home base, Chatham Park, on Saturday when they meet Taree West. United's two pre-Christmas games were washed out while they had the bye in the third week. They've played two matches since cricket returned on January 8, however, the scheduled home game against Gloucester was switched to Taree Recreation Ground, due to wet weather. United then played Great Lakes at Tuncurry, while last weekend's game against Wingham was moved from Cedar Party Reserve to the recreation ground. "We've had plenty of volunteers out there this week preparing the wicket and hopefully it will be a belter, with plenty of runs in it,'' United captain Tom Burley said. United sits on 18 points and in second place to Great Lakes on 27. Great Lakes has the bye this weekend, giving United the opportunity to haul them in. However, Burley admits that United face a challenge to finish with the minor premiership. He agreed a it would be handy to claim a top two berth and still have a shot of hosting the grand final. "I think it's more important for us to get our troops back for the pointy end of the season,'' he said. "When we're at full strength we'll be hard to beat.'' RELATED: Forster bowlers rip through Gloucester's batting However, he added that COVID is still causing disruptions, with Ricky Campbell a late withdrawal last week. United scored an important win over Wingham last Saturday. Burley said newcomer Josh Hardy continues to impress in just his second game with the club. Hardy scored 31 at the top of the batting order after earlier taking 3/23 with his leg spin. "Josh looks a quality bat and he's one of the best 'leggies' we've had around here for a long time,'' Burley said. The game was also Burley's first since the 2019/20 campaign as he sat last season out while he recovered from injuries sustained playing rugby union. "I was pretty sore the next day, but otherwise it was alright,'' Burley said. "I was a bit rusty with the bat (he made 20) but that was to be expected and I thought I bowled okay.'' Taree West needs a win to stay in touch with the top four. They're currently three adrift of Gloucester.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/71afcc20-a801-4c01-b616-8996dff0413d.jpg/r195_54_998_508_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg