DANCING was once Arabella Roohan's favourite past-time. However, a few years back Arabella decided she wanted to do something with 'more outdoor stuff.' So she took up cricket. "Dad was playing cricket at the time and it looked like fun. So I started playing from there,'' the now 13-year-old explained. She was the only girl in the side when she took up with Taree West juniors. Arabella admits that was a bit daunting at first. "But I got used to it. It doesn't bother me now,'' she said. And Arabella's showing promise in the sport. Already this season she has made two Mid North Coast representative teams - the under 11 boys and under 14 girls. Arabella is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, picking up a $50 open order from Iguana. She was named co-captain of the Mid North Coast 11 boy's team (girls are permitted to play two years below age in the boy's competition) for a tournament in Newcastle. Arabella enjoyed the responsibility of captaincy although she conceded the fact she was a couple of years older than the rest of the side made it slightly easier. She featured in a 47 run opening partnership with Wingham's Rylie Murray against Newcastle Blasters. Mid North Coast performed solidly finishing eighth out of 16 teams and they were also the best of the regional sides. From there Arabella went to Grafton with the Mid North Coast under 14 girls. She top scored with 20 in Mid North Coast's win against North Coast in the opening match and remained not out on 12 as MNC downed Far North Coast. Mid North Coast made the grand final but ran into a red hot Northern Inland side. Arabella was Mid North Coast's only wicket taker in Northern Inland's innings. Arabella describes herself as a bowling allrounder. She bowls medium pace and prefers to open the batting. Her highest score so far is an unbeaten 20. Her best bowling effort at club level is 3/11 and 2/4 in a representative game. RELATED: Mid North Coast make under 14 final She's been a regular in Manning representative teams since she was 10. "I like the challenge and trying to make myself a better player,'' Arabella replied when asked what she likes about cricket. "I also enjoy meeting people and making new friends,'' she added. RELATED: More girls are starting to take up the sport in the Manning and Arabella hopes this trend will continue. "It's a great game,'' she said. Manning junior cricket resumes tomorrow after the Christmas break. Her side, Taree West under 14s will meet Great Lakes. There's only three sides in the division and Taree West is currently second behind Bulahdelah. When the cricket season finishes Arabella will play netball in the Manning competition with CJs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/aefa92fe-d878-401d-83b5-19c2d1a3bf18.jpg/r123_63_240_129_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg