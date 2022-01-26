Transport for NSW closing Taree COVID-19 testing site for freight workers

news, local-news,

Transport for NSW has announced that it is closing its COVID-19 testing site for freight workers at Taree Service Centre. Transport for NSW says that in response to the significant drop in testing numbers and increased difficulties in staffing, Transport for NSW has commenced the decommissioning of the Taree COVID-19 Testing site. From Monday, January 24 until Sunday, January 30, 2022 assisted testing by pathology will continue to operate, however the hours will be reduced. The site will be open from 7am to 11pm, but will be unavailable between 11pm and 7am. On Monday, January 31 assisted testing by pathology will continue to operate from 7am to 12pm. However, from Tuesday, February 1 the Taree COVID-19 testing site will permanently close. For the latest information regarding Transport for NSWs' freight-friendly COVID-19 testing sites including hours of operation go to transport.nsw.gov.au/operations/freight-hub/transport-for-nsw-response-to-covid-19-for-freight-industry. If you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms, you should complete a rapid antigen test (RAT) at home or a PCR test at your local NSW community testing clinic. In Taree this is the drive-through testing site at Bushland Place or at the Taree Respiratory Clinic. Mask wearing, vaccinations, physical distancing, maintaining good hygiene, cleaning workplaces and health surveillance controls remain critical to our ability to reduce the risks of COVID-19. You can access free online education to support COVID-19 safe freight workers at the above link.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/30cab874-b807-4294-b080-207208f5a581.jpg/r10_225_4205_2595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg