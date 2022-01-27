community,

More than 50 Mid Coast residents became Australian citizens at a ceremony conducted by newly elected MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin, as part of the Australia Day function on Wednesday. The ceremony celebrated 46 adults and six children originally hailing from the United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, South Africa, China, Philippines, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, United States of America, Cambodia, Malaysia, South Africa, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Bulgaria and Egypt. Read more: MidCoast Council welcomes newest Australian citizens at a ceremony on Wednesday The ceremony took place after the winners of the MidCoast's Australia Day awards were announced. "What's absolutely clear to me is that the Mid Coast has some outstanding citizens and that these awards are very well deserved," said mayor Pontin. "These Australia Day celebrations are an excellent opportunity to celebrate the wonderful contributions of our people, from all backgrounds and walks of life, and the way we all band together to make the Mid Coast a great place to live, work and play."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/e6e143eb-3c01-4d21-97aa-d8c37e71fd73.JPG/r0_41_2623_1523_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg