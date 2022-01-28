Lansdowne Valley community news

community,

The Lansdowne Community Hall Market is on tomorrow Saturday, January 29. The weather is predicted to be 31 degrees and sunny skies - perfect weather to come along to our first market morning for 2022. Doors open at 8am until noon. It has been ages since our last market due to COVID. It will be such a fun time to get out and catch up with old friends and hopefully make some new ones. The Uniting Church will be there with their home baked goodies as well as our usual and new stall holders with plants, jewellery, jams, wonderful craft, wedding items, preloved items, toys, and lots more. Ron will be putting his apron back on and firing up the barbecue early and cooking up a treat and our lovely ladies will be in the kitchen serving up their delicious homemade cooking to go with their morning teas. We will still have to follow all COVID rules that may be in place so your assistance in complying with QR code check ins and also the distance rulings and wearing masks in and outside is essential. The hall managers hold the markets to raise funds for the maintenance of the hall. Stalls are only $10. There is still outside stalls available. Phone Margaret on 6556 7146 for further information or for stall booking. Fishing club Lansdowne Fishing Club will hold its next monthly outing on the weekend of February 5-6 with weigh in on the Sunday afternoon at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club. Target species will be catfish and tarwhine. New members are welcome. Membership is seniors $5 and juniors $2. T The club's next fundraiser raffles will be held on Saturday, February 12 at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club with 15 meat trays, 10 seafood trays and five seafood vouchers. Football club On January 15, Lansdowne Football Club held its annual meneral Meeting and the following committee members were elected for season 2022: president, George Tiedeman; vice president, Shawn Greenshields; secretary, Scott Morrison; treasurer, Cameron Fisher; working with children member protection information officer, Aaron Mayers; canteen manager, Lee Brown-Shaw and general committee, Luke Mayers. Online registration packages for season 2022 are currently being finalised and will be available soon at www.playfootball.com.au. Registrations must be completed (including full payment of fees) by February 28 to ensure teams can be nominated by the deadline in early March. NSW Active Kids vouchers can be used toward registration fees. Lansdowne Football Club encourages all members of our community to get involved, from first-time players or those returning to the sport after the COVID lockdowns of recent years. The club would also like to welcome community-minded volunteers to help in coaching, managing and a range of other roles. Lansdowne Football Club is registered with the NSW Office of the Children's Guardian as a child safe organisation. For inquiries or further information please email lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au. - Margaret Haddon The Burrell Creek Hall Markets are on again on Sunday, February 13 from 9am to 12.30pm. Great locally made produce are on sale, with fabulous gift ideas and lots of handmade goodies. Mydie's Kitchen is open with her famous bacon and egg rolls. Tea and coffee available. Stall spaces are still available. Stallholders, get in quick to book your space. Inside spots from $11. Outside spots from $5. Car Boot sale opportunities. Book with Mydie Keegan on 0425 246 916 to reserve your spot. COVID restrictions apply.

