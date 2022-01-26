Wingham celebrates

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

While COVID kept some people from attending or participating in the Wingham Australia Day celebrations, the show still went on, albeit with a smaller audience than usual. For the second year running the event, organised by Manning Valley Historical Society, took place in the Wingham High School multi-purpose centre, a location kindly donated by school principal Paul Ivers. Celebrations kicked off with the traditional Rotary barbecue breakfast delivering sausages sangas, with the ladies in the canteen supplying drinks. Wingham High School captains traditionally give Australia Day addresses each year. This year only one captain, Miranda Frendin, was able to to as her co-captain, Lester Andrews was away for training with the Newcastle Knights Development Team. Miranda's speech was polished and focused on cultural diversity and how the hardships over the past few years with drought, fire, floods and the pandemic have "brought through the beauty of our community". Regulars every year at the celebration, this year was the first the 1st Wingham Scout Group was unable to attend. Taree PCYC stepped in at short notice to help out with flag bearing and donation collecting duties. Councillor Kathryn Bell represented MidCoast Council and delivered her address, with Pastor Paul Smith of the Andrews Presbyterian Memorial Church leading the Prayer for Australia, and George Hoad OAM singing the National Anthem. The highlight of the event, the Wingham Rotary Australia Day Awards made a return this year after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from going ahead in 2021. The Young Achiever award went to Arabella Roohan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/02572286-1363-474d-8582-0724489cd4a4.JPG/r0_272_4032_2550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg