Australia Day 2022 celebrations in Wingham | photos

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

While COVID kept some people from attending or participating in the Wingham Australia Day celebrations, the show still went on, albeit with a smaller audience than usual. For the second year running the event, organised by Manning Valley Historical Society, took place in the Wingham High School multi-purpose centre, a location kindly donated by school principal Paul Ivers. Celebrations kicked off with the traditional Rotary barbecue breakfast delivering sausages sangas, with the ladies in the canteen supplying drinks. Related: Community honours flood hero Jock Martin Wingham High School captains traditionally give Australia Day addresses each year. This year only one captain, Miranda Frendin, was able to to as her co-captain, Lester Andrews was away for training with the Newcastle Knights Development Team. Miranda's speech was polished and focused on cultural diversity and how the hardships over the past few years with drought, fire, floods and the pandemic have "brought through the beauty of our community". Regulars every year at the celebration, this year was the first the 1st Wingham Scout Group was unable to attend. Taree PCYC stepped in at short notice to help out with flag bearing and donation collecting duties. Related: Councillor Kathryn Bell represented MidCoast Council and delivered her address, with Pastor Paul Smith of the Andrews Presbyterian Memorial Church leading the Prayer for Australia, and George Hoad AM singing the National Anthem. The highlight of the event, the Wingham Rotary Australia Day Awards made a return this year after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from going ahead in 2021. Young Achiever of the Year - Arabella Roohan Arabella is a prominent cricketer in this area and has represented the Manning in cricket for the last three years. She has also played for Mid North Coast as well as being selected for the Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle Polding girls' side. she is also a member of the North Coast Girls Academy She has also represented the Manning in netball and touch football in recent years, and is also interested in basketball. Arabella has a strong interest in cattle, and in 2091 was runner up in the junior judging at the National Limousin Youth Show at Moss Vale. She is also involved with cattle sports and showing at Manning Valley Anglican College, and has volunteered at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Arabella also volunteers with the Wingham Rotary Club. Sportsperson of the Year - Samira Mitchell Samira Mitchell is another talented cricketer from the Manning. In a recent visit to the crease Samira scored 122 opening the batting for Gordon/North Sydney playing second grade in the Sydney competition. She then followed this up by taking three wickets in her first grade debut. In the 2020/2021 season, the then 15-year-old played for Coffs Chargers in the final of the Regional Women's Big Bash at North Sydney Oval. Samira was named in the NSW Combined High Schools Second XI, represented Hunter in the NSW CHS Championships, represented North Coast in the NSW Country under 16 championships, where she was the leading run scorer and captained Mid North Coast boy's under 14 teams in a carnival in Newcastle where she was again the team's leading run scorer. Samira has also been selected in both the under 16 and under 19 NSW/ACT Country sides. From these competitions she was selected in the NSW/ACT Country Squad. Pride of Workmanship - Wingham Golf Club volunteer ground staff. These volunteers have, over many years, contributed to the efficient operation and appearance of our golf course. Currently there is a group of 15 who's tasks could include machine service and repair, mowing and weed control, bunker maintenance and repair, garden maintenance, greens renovation, divot filling and fairway maintenance, course improvements such as tee construction, mounding and turfing. Tree removal, watering and other general maintenance jobs can also be on the job sheet for each day. Without their help the club would struggle to survive unless fees to members and players were increased dramatically. Citizen of the Year - Dennis Smith Dennis is well known to the community through his work as an optometrist at his business, Wingham, Eyecare. In business Dennis has always shown a caring and compassionate persona with the ability to set his patients at ease. He is always professional and dedicated to his work ethics. In his spare time, Dennis has been heavily involved in local sports. He has been a member of the Wingham Junior Cricket Club for 12 years, holding the positions of president for three years and secretary for three years. He has also been on the committee of the Manning District Junior Cricket Association for four years and is the current president. He also is involved with Wingham Soccer Club where he was a committee member and coach. Dennis has also been an active executive member of the Wingham Chamber of Commerce, having first joined in 1990. With chamber activities Dennis is always a great supporter of their events and helps out in any way he can. Dennis Smith and Samira Mitchell were unable to attend to be presented with their awards. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/023d5d00-0472-4424-9b91-fdc2c544f525.JPG/r0_360_4032_2638_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg