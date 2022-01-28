Learning to swim is an essential skill, according to Sharon Bourke, Aquatic Education Coordinator at the Great Lakes Aquatic & Leisure Centre. "I can't emphasis the importance enough," says Sharon. "No parent wants their child to become a statistic; it's a life-saving skill." The good news is that you can still sign your child up for lessons at the centre, and you can use your NSW Active Kids voucher to ease the cost. The vouchers can also be used for squad and team gym. There is also another voucher you can use for preschoolers. The First Lap voucher program provides a $100 voucher for parents, guardians and carers of children aged between three and six years who are not enrolled in school, towards the cost of swimming lessons. There are swimming lessons for all ages, from six-month-old children right through to adults. Lessons are run in groups. Monday to Friday mornings for preschoolers, and after school and Saturday mornings for older kids. "The centre has been running successfully for 30 years," says Sharon. "We did have some cancellations last year due to concern over Covid, so it would be good to see people come back to make sure their kids are safe in the water." "We have some vacancies," says Sharon. "The groups run in twelve weeks blocks, and while they have already started, it's not too late to sign up. You can start at any time." "We also have a squad program that runs five days a week, and kids are welcome to try out and see if they are ready." You can find the centre at 51 Lake Street, Forster.

Learning to swim at the Great Lakes Aquatic & Leisure Centre.

Good job: Teacher Simone Waters high-fiving student Luka Zic for his awesome progress. Photos: Supplied. Learning to swim is an essential skill, according to Sharon Bourke, Aquatic Education Coordinator at the Great Lakes Aquatic & Leisure Centre. "I can't emphasis the importance enough," says Sharon. "No parent wants their child to become a statistic; it's a life-saving skill." The good news is that you can still sign your child up for lessons at the centre, and you can use your NSW Active Kids voucher to ease the cost. The vouchers can also be used for squad and team gym. There is also another voucher you can use for preschoolers. The First Lap voucher program provides a $100 voucher for parents, guardians and carers of children aged between three and six years who are not enrolled in school, towards the cost of swimming lessons. There are swimming lessons for all ages, from six-month-old children right through to adults. Lessons are run in groups. Monday to Friday mornings for preschoolers, and after school and Saturday mornings for older kids. Valuable lessons: Swimming with friends is fun: Lani and Kyah Bartz and Kayla and Cody Bates having fun at swimming lessons. "The centre has been running successfully for 30 years," says Sharon. "We did have some cancellations last year due to concern over Covid, so it would be good to see people come back to make sure their kids are safe in the water." "We have some vacancies," says Sharon. "The groups run in twelve weeks blocks, and while they have already started, it's not too late to sign up. You can start at any time." "We also have a squad program that runs five days a week, and kids are welcome to try out and see if they are ready." You can find the centre at 51 Lake Street, Forster. Team: Teachers Brian Bartlett, Jo Warren, Cassandra Keen, Ellen Miller and Sharon Bourke make up part of the team of nationally accredited Austswim instructors.