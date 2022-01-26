sport, local-sport,

SIXTEEN Taree Little Athletics Club members will compe at the regional championships at Tamworth this weekend. For athletes aged 9 and older, these championships serve as a qualifying event for the State track and field titles in Sydney in March. It's been a challenging few years for Taree club, with numbers down due to COVID over the past two seasons, and the club finding it difficult to form a committee in 2021. However, after a slow start with lockdowns and wet weather, the club now has more than 60 registered athletes and some great contenders for a spot at the NSW Championships, including middle distance runner Brooke Hosgood (under 17) and sprinter and hurdler Jannali Simms (under 14).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/f7b7e69f-f1f1-469e-bdf0-ca1003b532cd.jpg/r93_42_600_328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg