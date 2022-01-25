newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Marine Rescue NSW is urging Mid North Coast boaties to take it easy on the water this Australia Day after recent checks by NSW Maritime found one in 10 boaters were taking risks by not carrying or using safety equipment such as lifejackets, or speeding on the water. Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Stacey Tannos said that with forecast good weather and sea conditions, Marine Rescue volunteers were expecting a busy Australia Day, and it was vital boaters were well prepared before they head out on the water. "It's particularly concerning that significant numbers of boaters are placing themselves and their passengers at risk by not carrying or wearing lifejackets," Commissioner Tannos said. "While Australia Day is all about enjoying our beautiful country and spending time with friends and family, a great day out can quickly turn to tragedy in an emergency, especially if boaters are not heeding advice around safety equipment." "A few simple actions by boaters before heading out may make the difference between a great Australia Day on the water or a potentially life-threatening emergency." Simple actions boaters, paddlers and jet-ski riders can do include: Tomorrow, Wednesday, January 26 is forecast to be a mostly sunny day across the Manning Great Lakes with just a 30 per cent chance of rain. Along the coast the temperature will range from an overnight low of 17 degrees to a top of 27 degrees while the humidity will spike at 82 per cent around 6am. Further inland, the mercury will dip to a low of 16.5 degrees and climb to the mid to high 20s.

