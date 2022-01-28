sport, local-sport,

THE majority of Mid Coast's home games in this year's Herald Women's Premier League football competition will be played under lights on a Saturday night at the Taree Zone Field. Coach Mick Grass said most of the away fixtures in the Newcastle area will also be on Saturdays. "It's a bit of a change, we've always played our home games on a Sunday afternoon and most of our away matches have been on a Sunday as well,'' Grass said. "But I think it's a good thing. It's probably easier for the players by freeing up Sunday and we might get a few more spectators there of a night. "And we won't have to fight for field space with the men's NPL sides.'' He admits the lighting at the Zone Field at the moment is 'pretty average'. "But we've got a grant for new LED lights and they should be installed by April,'' he explained. The Middies have their first trial for the season on Saturday afternoon against Adamstown at the Zone Field. This will kickoff at 4pm. However, Grass said COVID is causing problems with the squad and he'll be minus a number of players this week. "It's going to be a bit mix and match. We only started training again this week after the Christmas break and a lot of players aren't there due to COVID or commitments to other sports,'' he said. Grass explained this will be the start of a busy prelude to the season-proper in March. He's hoping to play five trials, including one at Bulahdelah, a stark contrast to last year when the Middies only had one pre-season encounter due to wet weather and resulting closed fields. "Hopefully we'll be better prepared this year,'' he said. Sisters Jess and Emma James return to the Middies this year and Grass said another two or three players will be trialling in the pre-season. "We should have a (first and reserve grade) squad upwards of 26 and that's comfortable,'' he said. Eight sides will again contest the premier league, with Taree the only team outside the Newcastle/Hunter area. Mid Coast struggled last season and were well out of finals contention when the season was cancelled due to the pandemic lockdown.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/35p4sYVJBkFFhEkm6ifwU24/5a0d4fe1-e828-452e-b2ab-125e96b51968.jpg/r1_34_1017_608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg