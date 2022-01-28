What's happening across the Mid Coast
Oakberry Acai NSW Country Championship
One Mile Beach, Forster, Friday January 28 - Sunday January 30
The Oakberry Acai NSW Surf Life Saving Country Championships is open to clubs outside the Newcastle-to-Illawarra corridor and is second only to the NSW Surf Life Saving Championships in size, with an expected 1500 competitors, 200 officials and around 4000 spectators.
The Artisan Farmer Friday Farm Gate
Friday January 28
Corner of Pacific Highway and Woosters Lane Nabiac, 8am-4pm. Locally grown freshly harvested market garden produce (grown on organic principles).
Nabiac Farmers Market
Saturday January 29
Nabiac Showground 8am-12pm. Locally grown organic veggies, free range eggs, local fruits, cakes, chocolates, gingerbread, olive products, honey, natural skin care, gourmet goodies, wines, sourdough bread, a variety of plants, locally made crafts, gifts for friends and family, seedlings, chooks and lots more! A bit of yesteryear with today's produce.
Pacific Palms Market
Sunday January 30
Pacific Palms Community Centre, The Lakes Way, Elizabeth Beach, 9am-1pm. The Pacific Palms Market showcases quality handmade, home grown and home baked products from around the Barrington Coast region and beyond. With 80 stalls to find that special thing you didn't know you need!
Self Drive Pacific Palms Art Trail
Sunday January 30
Coinciding with the Pacific Palms Markets, artists, studios and galleries are opening their doors to visitors from 9am to 1pm. For trail maps, opening times and addresses, please check the website: pacificpalmsartsinc.org.au/artstrail.
Three new exhibitions
Manning Regional Art Gallery, Taree
Starting on Friday there are three new exhibitions at MRAG: Women in Colour, a collection of art from Cooee Art galleries in Sydney; With What Shall I Fix It?, by the Sydney Art Collective, using masks to explore vulnerability and a futile future if climate change is not addressed; and Jacqueline Balassa - Carol's Garden, a collection of art exploring a neighbour's bush garden on Sydney's Middle Harbour and the way it changes throughout the seasons. The exhibitions run from January 28 to March 19. MRAG is at 12 Macquarie St, Taree. Open hours Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am-4pm. Entry is free.