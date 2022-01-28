What's happening across the Mid Coast

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

One Mile Beach, Forster, Friday January 28 - Sunday January 30 The Oakberry Acai NSW Surf Life Saving Country Championships is open to clubs outside the Newcastle-to-Illawarra corridor and is second only to the NSW Surf Life Saving Championships in size, with an expected 1500 competitors, 200 officials and around 4000 spectators. Friday January 28 Corner of Pacific Highway and Woosters Lane Nabiac, 8am-4pm. Locally grown freshly harvested market garden produce (grown on organic principles). Saturday January 29 Nabiac Showground 8am-12pm. Locally grown organic veggies, free range eggs, local fruits, cakes, chocolates, gingerbread, olive products, honey, natural skin care, gourmet goodies, wines, sourdough bread, a variety of plants, locally made crafts, gifts for friends and family, seedlings, chooks and lots more! A bit of yesteryear with today's produce. Sunday January 30 Pacific Palms Community Centre, The Lakes Way, Elizabeth Beach, 9am-1pm. The Pacific Palms Market showcases quality handmade, home grown and home baked products from around the Barrington Coast region and beyond. With 80 stalls to find that special thing you didn't know you need! Sunday January 30 Coinciding with the Pacific Palms Markets, artists, studios and galleries are opening their doors to visitors from 9am to 1pm. For trail maps, opening times and addresses, please check the website: pacificpalmsartsinc.org.au/artstrail. Manning Regional Art Gallery, Taree Starting on Friday there are three new exhibitions at MRAG: Women in Colour, a collection of art from Cooee Art galleries in Sydney; With What Shall I Fix It?, by the Sydney Art Collective, using masks to explore vulnerability and a futile future if climate change is not addressed; and Jacqueline Balassa - Carol's Garden, a collection of art exploring a neighbour's bush garden on Sydney's Middle Harbour and the way it changes throughout the seasons. The exhibitions run from January 28 to March 19. MRAG is at 12 Macquarie St, Taree. Open hours Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am-4pm. Entry is free.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/a2050735-70a2-4ebb-8d52-388bd51486b6.jpg/r0_73_1021_650_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg