Tinonee Topics: save our historic cottage

community,

St Luke's congregational farewell Last Thursday morning following the weekly church service at St Luke's Tinonee, several congregation members spoke and wished member Mrs Maureen Turner farewell and good wishes before her soon departure to "sunny Queensland" to live. A masked up congregation gathered for a photo with Maureen with all saying the next time they got together they hoped it wouldn't be in the same situation and freedoms would be more the 'norm'. A few of the members gathered for a private morning tea at the home of Sue and a card signed by all was presented to Maureen. Condolences to Bithrey family members Sincere condolences are extended to relatives of the late Gordon "Gordie" John Bithrey, late of Taree and one time resident of Nabiac who passed away on January 19 aged 80 years. Gordon was predeceased by beloved wife Pam and will be greatly missed by daughter Deirdre and husband John, daughter Katrina and son Darren and wife Louise and was a devoted grandad to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gordon's funeral took place at the Chapel of Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, January 25 at 3pm with donations accepted for Taree Palliative Care in lieu of flowers. I remember Gordon and his family from my younger days with Gordon being a friend of my late brothers Alan and Russell (Digby) who all went to Nabiac Central School together. Save our heritage A public meeting has been organized by a committed group of local residents to save our historic Station Master's Cottage in Wingham. The pubic meeting has been set down for Sunday, February 20 commencing at 4pm at the Wingham Services Club. The organisers are hoping for a good roll up to put forward plans to see the retention of the Railway Station Master's Cottage which has a long association with the township and it is hoped people will realise the value of this local heritage property which if not saved, will further see our history eroded. Australia Day By the time this comes out in the press, Australia Day will have come and gone and it is hoped all enjoyed our national day by going to one of the local celebrations. John and I went along to Wingham's celebrations which were held at the Wingham High School's Multi-purpose Centre. Congratulations to all who won awards and those people who went along and showed their support for the hard work by locals and service clubs in the organisation of the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shR26sqTFdeGBmx6G4p3AA/e7cc0a4c-4c3c-44ba-a642-6607d424ca60.jpg/r0_434_686_822_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg