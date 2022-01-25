community,

Old Bar residents can expect aircraft noise in the coming weeks as the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will be using the Old Bar airfield for flight training exercises from February 28 to April 8. MidCoast Council advises that the site will not be accessible to the public during this time. Fencing will be put around the site, with a seven metre 'hazard zone' sectioned off with signage. Residents can expect some aircraft noise during the flight training exercises from March 14 to April 1. Generators will be running 24 hours a day at the airfield to support the radar while the RAAF operation is underway. Old Bar's airfield has a long history of use by the RAAF. The Old Bar airstrip was created in 1925 by George Bunyan and was added to the New South Wales State Heritage Register on February 25, 2000. From 1931 until the Taree Aerodrome at Cundletown was opened, Old Bar was often used by the RAAF as a refuelling base. RAAF aircraft were based at Old Bar during the first year of World War II and Old Bar was a designated 'emergency airfield' for the duration of the War. A volunteer management committee operates and maintain the grounds on behalf of MidCoast Council.

