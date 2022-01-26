community,

The Old Bar Beach RSL sub-Branch will hold the annual general meeting on Thursday, February 18 at 6.45pm at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall. Election of office bearers will take place and a regular monthly meeting will also be held. The Saturday morning meat raffles have resumed for 2022 and the sub-branch also held Friday night meat raffles at the tavern recently. Sub-branch members joined Hall Committee members last Friday to prepare the grounds for the monthly markets on Sunday, January 23 and they turned out to be a big event with more stall holders and good weather. Read more: Old Bar community market photos Sunday, January 23 Craft@Old Bar resumes on Wednesday, February 2 at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall on Hall Street from 11am. The workshop for the day is card making (birthday, thank you, sympathy), to build up a supply for the group. Please bring your own card making supplies and bright ideas. Tea and coffee will be provided but you will need to bring your own lunch. This finish at 2pm. The workshop for February, 16 is rock painting. Further information, requirements and preparation will be advised on February, 2. Participating in a workshop is not necessary, the choice is yours. You are welcome to just come along and enjoy the day. For further information contact 0415785608. Barwalla is the RSL day club for the Old Bar area and resumes for 2022 on Monday, February 7. It supports older people in the community with social activities every Monday. They meet for quizzes, games and sometimes entertainment. Occasionally they are treated to a bus trip to a nearby town for lunch. Morning tea and lunch are provided and those wishing to, can be picked up from their homes by bus and delivered back home in the afternoon. Transport is walker and wheelchair friendly. They meet at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall. Although Barwalla is sponsored by DVA and the Old Bar Beach RSL sub-branch, participation is open to all and there is no requirement to be a veteran or the partner of a veteran. So why not join in and have some fun. Contact 0481344661 for more information. Care'N'go next bus trip is to visit op shops in Port Macquarie on Thursday February 3, 2022. Clients must be registered with My Aged Care to be eligible. Contact Care'N'go on 6554-5447 to book your seat.

