Julie Lyford OAM recently took on the position as chair for the Women's Environmental Leadership Australia (WELA) - an organisation she believes will help more women become powerful voices in the fight for the environment and climate justice. "It's a strong and supportive organisation that is all about the common good," Julie said. "It's non-political and the programs are designed for women involved with environmental stewardship in whatever capacity." Environmental stewardship refers to the responsible use and protection of the natural environment through conservation and sustainable practices to enhance ecosystem resilience and human wellbeing - something Julie has been passionate about for a long time. The former Gloucester Shire mayor and federal Greens candidate started her journey with the WELA organisation in 2017 after she was approached about taking part in its 2018 leadership program. "It was during the height of the AGL and GRL fight, so I said 'no' but I was told it was the perfect time," she recalled. "The program is about supporting women immersed in environmental social justice situations and giving them an opportunity to rejuvenate, learn, share and become more effective in their leadership." Julie helped lead the community fight against AGL's Gloucester Gas Project and Gloucester Resources Limited's (GRL) Rocky Hill Coal Mine Project - both of which were stopped. It was during this time of intense pressure that she took the time to reflect and refocus on her reasons for fighting. As a passionate climate activist, Julie has been involved with climate action and environmental protection since starting the Gloucester Environment Group (GEG) in 1989 with close friend (the late) Karon McKinley after both having children and becoming seriously concerned about climate change. Karon and Julie worked with Gloucester Shire Council and local schools on environmental issues and education over many years, including recycling, water resources, Clean Up Australia days and tree planting. GEG continues to grow strong 33 years later. Part of the WELA program runs over three separate weeks at CommonGround near Melbourne, where all participants live together and learn from each other in a supportive, caring environment. The program is delivered by professional leaders with each participant supported by a mentor of their choice during and after the program ends. "The first part is learning about yourself, your strengths and owning them. Basically, getting over your imposter syndrome," she said. Imposter syndrome is loosely defined as doubting one's abilities and feeling like a fraud - typically an issue for high-achieving women who find it hard to accept their own accomplishments. "You need to be your true self to be an effective leader. You learn to promote your leadership attributes for the betterment of the community," Julie recalled. "I learnt that there is an amazing and continually-growing network of women making valuable environmental and social change and that I have a place and a voice in that group and society in general." It was her own experience with the WELA group that saw her become part of the interim board, as the organisation has just completed its transition into a not-for-profit. Her dedication is clear. It's all about getting women into leadership, supporting aspiring women leaders, and giving women time to rest, reflect and receive information about how to become social change leaders. "It's about kindness, support, encouragement and giving women the tools they need to be effective environmental leaders," she said. The program is transformative and dedicated to connecting, collaborating and empowering women to lead. WELA participants and alumni are working to change Australia's response to the environmental and climate crises. WELA runs an annual nine-month National Leaderships Development program for 20 women with applications open until Monday February 14. It also runs WELA Weekends, retreats for women aged 15 to 25 years living in regional communities. For more information, visit wela.org.au.

