A teenage boy was placed into an induced coma and placed on life support before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle in a serious condition following a two vehicle collision last night, Sunday, January 23. Just after 8.30pm emergency services were called to the intersection of Bullocky Way and the Pacific Highway at Possum Brush, after reports of a two-vehicle crash, followed by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team half an hour later. Police were told a Kia sedan travelling west on Bullocky Way and a Nissan sedan travelling south on the Pacific Highway collided at the intersection. The 15-year-old driver of the Kia was trapped in the vehicle and released with assistance from Rainbow Flat RFS volunteers and the Volunteer Rescue Association. He was treated for serious head and multiple trauma injuries by paramedics and the critical care medical team before airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition. The two female passengers, aged 17 and 16, suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to Port Macquarie Base Hospital while a 49-year-old female driver of a Nissan and her six-year-old passenger also sustained minor injuries and were taken to Manning Base Hospital. The highway was closed for several hours and light vehicles diverted off the highway to The Lakes Way and Failford Road. Officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist forensic police, and have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. The teenage driver remains in a critical condition. No further details are available.

