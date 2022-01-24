newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Authorities remind Mid Coast residents what to do if they spot a seal, after two Australian Fur Seals were seen at Old Bar Beach and Black Head back beach over the weekend. Beach walkers saw the seal just north of the surf club on Old Bar Beach on Saturday morning. It is believed the adult seal had a hook and fishing line attached to it. Volunteer group ORRCA (Organisation for the Rescue and Research of Cetaceans in Australia) said they received multiple calls about the seal, and had members monitoring it, helping to ensure it had a safe space to rest as it was injured. An ORRCA spokesperson said the tsunami swells probably resulted in the seal stopping over at Old Bar. On Monday at around 6am, a second seal was spotted at Black Head back beach by beach walkers. ORRCA considered issuing a warning as cars and dogs are allowed on the beach, however, the seal returned to sea shortly after. "We would like to remind anyone who comes across a seal resting on our shores, please be respectful of the space it needs to rest and move about," ORRCA posted to its Facebook page. Information if you encounter a seal: Please keep 40m away "Seals come ashore to rest and recover, this is completely natural behaviour. The best thing we humans can do, is to respect their space from a distance. "We would also like coastal communities to know that seals can be a dangerous animal. If you come across a seal on a beach, please always report your sighting to the ORRCA Rescue Hotline on 02 9415 3333."

