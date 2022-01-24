Man in his 20s dies in Manning River after fleeing police

news, local-news,

The body of a man who was last seen entering the Manning River in northern NSW after the car he was travelling in was stopped by police, has been found. The 23-year-old Taree man's body was located about 1pm on Saturday. NSW Police say he ran from the back seat of a sedan stopped by police on Commerce Street in Taree about 3am that morning. He was seen entering the Manning River, with police following him in after he was "seen in trouble in the water". A search was launched involving local police, SES volunteers and Marine Rescue NSW. It was later joined by the police Marine Area Command. A report is being prepared for the coroner and an investigation into the circumstances of the man's death will be overseen by the force's Professional Standards Command.

