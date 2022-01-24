sport, local-sport,

TWO Manning players. Summa Gray-Sneddon from Old Bar and Arabella Roohan from Taree West were members of the Mid North Coast team that made the final of the inaugural North Coast girls under 14 cricket championship in Grafton. All matches were T20s "It was an excellent event where our younger girls had the opportunity to play against other all girl sides, have great fun, and learn plenty of new skills, Mid North Coast manager Michael Roohan said..'' Mid North Coast girls kicked off their carnival with a 26 run win against North Coast and a 13 run loss to Northern inland. Arabella Roohan top scored for the day for Mid North Coast with 20 while Summa Gray-sneddon chimed in with three wickets from the opening two matches. In the clash against Far North Coast, Macleay's Annika Killmore took 3/2, while Zaylia Page scored 25, with a busy Arabella Roohan (12no) steering the side to a victory in the 19th over. Mid North Coast progressed to the semi-final against North Coast. The chase started disastrously for Mid North Coast with a run out on the first ball of the innings, and two other wickets quickly falling. But a powerful maiden half century from Zaylia Page (55no off 42 balls, featuring 3 sixes) ensured Mid North Coast chased down 108 in the 18th over. However, the final against Northern Inland was a one-sided affair. RELATED: Samira's two games for NSW Northern Inland hit 19 boundaries on their way to 1/162. Arabella Roohan was the only wicket taker with a quality spell of 1/12 from her 3 overs. Unfortunately Mid North Coast could only manage 7/44 in reply with captain Ciara Peters top scoring with 15. "Nonetheless the girls took the match in their stride, reflecting on some of the great opportunities and games they had played, and new friendships made,'' Michael said. "It is hoped that this will be first of many more carnivals for girls aged 14 and under. Our two Manning based representatives are very keen, as were all the girls at the carnival, for more opportunities like this.''

