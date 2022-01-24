newsletters, editors-pick-list,

TAREE United's Jackson Witts hit the winning runs in the Manning tier 1 cricket clash against Wingham with just three balls remaining in the final over. Witts is better known for his prowess as a bowler, however, he hit an unbeaten 34 to steer United to the victory. This moves United into outright second place with four matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals. Wingham skipper Dave Rees won the toss and elected to bat on the synthetic wicket at Taree Recreation Ground after the game was transferred from Cedar Party Reserve. Wingham compiled a competitive 9/178, where Rees clubbed 61 from 44 deliveries. He smashed six sixers and two boundaries. Ben Cole looked dangerous in making 38 from 38 balls with four boundaries. Josh Hardy had Rees caught behind by Aaron Pin and he finished with 3/23 with his leg spinners. Witts took 2/28. Hardy and Pin (19) then had an opening [partnership of 41 before Steve Allwood dismissed Pin. Murray McCartney was run out for 19 while Hardy scored 31 and Tom Burley 20 in his first game for the club since the 2019/20 season. Josh Ferris contributed 17 and Sam Couch 12 to help Witts overhaul the Wingham figure. Tim Rees with 3/34 and Mick Stinson with 2/24 were the most successful bowlers. United has now skipped six points clear of Wingham and into outright second place.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCX4pVhrPX9Pe9ruXFd8XL/c7aa391f-8cf8-4b3b-8beb-88e17ffb5679.JPG/r0_147_2502_1561_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg