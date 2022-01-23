community,

More than 50 Mid Coast residents will become Australian citizens at a ceremony in Taree on January 26. The ceremony will be conducted by MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin as part of celebrations organised by the Combined Service Clubs of Taree. The ceremony will celebrate 46 adults and six children originally hailing from the United Kingdom, India, New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, South Africa, China, Philippines, Morocco, Portugal, Canada, United States of America, Cambodia, Malaysia, South Africa, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Bulgaria and Egypt. The announcement of winners of the MidCoast's Australia Day awards and the citizenship ceremony will take place from 8am at Queen Elizabeth Park in Taree. Read more: Taree Australia Day celebrations held at the RiverStage in Queen Elizabeth Park The award winners will be presented by the Combined Service Clubs of Taree at Queen Elizabeth Park from 8am. Categories include the Young Citizen of the Year, Ken McDonald Memorial Sport Star of the Year, Community Achiever of the Year and the Community Group of the Year. Later in the afternoon visitors to the park can enjoy an afternoon concert from 5pm and fireworks at 9pm. "What's absolutely clear to me is that the Mid Coast has some outstanding citizens and that these awards are very well deserved," said mayor Pontin. Read more: Morning and evening sessions on the riverbank planned for Australia Day 2022 "These Australia Day celebrations are an excellent opportunity to celebrate the wonderful contributions of our people, from all backgrounds and walks of life, and the way we all band together to make the Mid Coast a great place to live, work and play." There are a range of other events, many to be attended by MidCoast councillors, being hosted across the region this Australia Day. To find out what's happening near you, visit barringtoncoast.com.au/whats-on. Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/144241857/779c150c-96f6-482f-8746-65fea46c3720.JPG/r0_159_1713_1127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg