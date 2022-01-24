community,

Members of the community who would like to comment on the MidCoast Council draft rural strategy policy have one week to submit feedback. With rural areas making up over 90 per cent of the Mid Coast region, now's the time to consider how this land will be used and developed into the future. Community feedback can be provided on MidCoast Council's draft Rural Strategy until Friday, January 28. The draft strategy considers a number of factors and options for future opportunities for our rural land. Read more: Have your say on draft Rural Strategy "While our draft strategy considers an extensive range of complex land use planning factors, the common goal throughout is to balance the protection of our natural landscapes, while enabling sustainable primary production and enhanced rural lifestyles," explained Paul De Szell, MidCoast Council's Director of liveable communities. "In some cases, changes to the way we currently use land in rural areas is being proposed, so it's important for us to gauge feedback from all corners of the community. "Regardless of where you live or work in the region, or if you are an out-of-region landowner, we are hoping to hear from you." In response to community feedback, the consultation period for the draft strategy was extended until January 28 2022. During that time, MidCoast Council's land use planning team reached out to the community to provide information under COVID-safe conditions. Individuals and community groups have interacted throughout the consultation phase through phone appointments, video conferencing, email correspondence, and face-to-face appointments when restrictions allowed. "It's not too late to get in touch, find out more about the proposed changes and how they might impact your favourite places in the Mid Coast," Mr De Szell said. For more information and to provide a submission, visit Know Your Rural Zone | Have Your Say (nsw.gov.au) before 4:30pm on Friday January 28.

